2013 Ford Focus

178,874 KM

Details

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

178,874KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5670672
  • Stock #: R1598
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22DL347380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black (Black)
  • Interior Colour Arctic White (KZ)
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,874 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Details:

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Rear coat hooks
Mini spare tire
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
Driver Knee Airbag
Emergency Trunk Release
Dual Stage Front Airbags
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front/rear side-impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent control blade rear suspension
(2) 12V pwr points
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Mast antenna
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Rear door child safety locks
(2) front cupholders
Black rocker mouldings
Front door storage bins
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
Smart occupant sensing airbags
Rear seat map pockets
Electric pwr assist steering
2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter
Driver left foot rest
Electronic brake assist
Front/rear/cargo dome lights
Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
Three blink lane change indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
MyFord w/4" screen
Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

