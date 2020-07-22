2013 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Variable Intermittent Wipers Rear coat hooks Mini spare tire Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Driver Knee Airbag Emergency Trunk Release Dual Stage Front Airbags Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions Front/rear side curtain airbags Front/rear side-impact airbags LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent control blade rear suspension Power Options (2) 12V pwr points Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna

Additional Features Rear Stabilizer Bar Tilt/telescopic steering column Rear door child safety locks (2) front cupholders Black rocker mouldings Front door storage bins Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system Smart occupant sensing airbags Rear seat map pockets Electric pwr assist steering 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter Driver left foot rest Electronic brake assist Front/rear/cargo dome lights Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps Three blink lane change indicator MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute MyFord w/4" screen Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners

