2013 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$10,480
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10415241
- Stock #: 154152
- VIN: 3FA6P0LU0DR239578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6