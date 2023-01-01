2013 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 9 7 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10533828

10533828 VIN: 3FA6P0HR7DR300865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 158,977 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rearview Camera Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.