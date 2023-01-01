Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

158,977 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 1697147907
  2. 1697147907
  3. 1697147907
  4. 1697147907
  5. 1697147907
  6. 1697147880
  7. 1697147907
  8. 1697147907
  9. 1697147907
  10. 1697147907
  11. 1697147907
  12. 1697147907
  13. 1697147907
  14. 1697147906
  15. 1697147880
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,977KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533828
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR7DR300865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,977 KM

Vehicle Description

 *** $1000 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

 

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2016 Land Rover Disc...
 124,497 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 172,556 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX
 103,219 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory