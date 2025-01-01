2013 Ford Fusion

Menu
✅ CLEAN TITLE – NO ACCIDENTS

LOW MILEAGE 137 km

✅ SUNROOF

✅ FULLY CERTIFIED (Included in Price)

✅ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAILABLE (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)

TECHNICAL DETAILS:

Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Fuel Type: Gasoline

Mileage: 137 KM

Body Style: 4-Door Sedan

Exterior Color: Silver / Grey (adjust if different)

Interior: Black Cloth or Leather (adjust if needed)

Fuel Economy: Approx. 9.5L/100km City / 6.3L/100km Highway

FEATURES:

🌞 Power Sunroof

🎵 Bluetooth / AUX / USB

🔥 Heated Seats

🔘 Alloy Wheels

🪟 Power Windows / Mirrors / Locks

🪑 Power Driver Seat

🧊 Air Conditioning / Cruise Control

💥 Drives smooth, very clean inside and out! Great on gas and affordable to maintain.

📍 Located in North York, ON 1275

📞 Call or message today to schedule a test drive 6476425935

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Ford Fusion