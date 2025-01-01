$7,750+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$7,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ CLEAN TITLE – NO ACCIDENTS
LOW MILEAGE 137 km
✅ SUNROOF
✅ FULLY CERTIFIED (Included in Price)
✅ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAILABLE (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)
TECHNICAL DETAILS:
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Mileage: 137 KM
Body Style: 4-Door Sedan
Exterior Color: Silver / Grey (adjust if different)
Interior: Black Cloth or Leather (adjust if needed)
Fuel Economy: Approx. 9.5L/100km City / 6.3L/100km Highway
FEATURES:
🌞 Power Sunroof
🎵 Bluetooth / AUX / USB
🔥 Heated Seats
🔘 Alloy Wheels
🪟 Power Windows / Mirrors / Locks
🪑 Power Driver Seat
🧊 Air Conditioning / Cruise Control
💥 Drives smooth, very clean inside and out! Great on gas and affordable to maintain.
📍 Located in North York, ON 1275
📞 Call or message today to schedule a test drive 6476425935
Vehicle Features
Best Auto Collection
