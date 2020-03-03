5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2013 Ford Fusion Titanium, a Great Condition COmmuter with a Great Package ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE that puts out 240 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING SONY STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "Test drivers consider the Fusion one of the more athletic handlers in the class. The 2013 Fusion doesnt change that status, and reviewers say its engaging and confident through tight corners. Its suspension is a bit more rigid than rivals', but auto critics dont seem to mind. One test driver says the brakes are strong. Several reviewers talk about the 2013 Fusions power steering, and they agree that its accuracy is excellent," (car.usnews.com). 2013 winner best midsized car for the money (cars.usnews.com). 2013 winner best midsized car for families (cars.usnews.com). Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA AND NAVIGATION. Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
