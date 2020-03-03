Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4740867
  VIN: 3FA6P0D93DR351690
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Ford Fusion Titanium, a Great Condition COmmuter with a Great Package ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE that puts out 240 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING SONY STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "Test drivers consider the Fusion one of the more athletic handlers in the class. The 2013 Fusion doesnt change that status, and reviewers say its engaging and confident through tight corners. Its suspension is a bit more rigid than rivals', but auto critics dont seem to mind. One test driver says the brakes are strong. Several reviewers talk about the 2013 Fusions power steering, and they agree that its accuracy is excellent," (car.usnews.com). 2013 winner best midsized car for the money (cars.usnews.com). 2013 winner best midsized car for families (cars.usnews.com). Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA AND NAVIGATION. Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

