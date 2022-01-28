Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

141,591 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

141,591KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8263266
  VIN: 3FA6P0H72DR314882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,591 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Fusion, a Good Choice for a Mid Sized Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Ford Fusion comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 173 HORSEPOWER.

 

Well Reviewed:Winner 2013 Best Midsize Car for the Money

Winner 2013 Best Midsize Car for Families (cars.usnews.com).

 

"...the 2013 Ford Fusion is a good used car. It has some of the strongest engines and best handling in the midsize car segment. Additionally, its ownership costs are relatively low, and its cabin materials are nice," (cars.usnews.com).

 

2 SETS RIMS/TIRES !

 

INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

