2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8263266
- VIN: 3FA6P0H72DR314882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,591 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Fusion, a Good Choice for a Mid Sized Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Ford Fusion comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 173 HORSEPOWER.
Well Reviewed:Winner 2013 Best Midsize Car for the Money
Winner 2013 Best Midsize Car for Families (cars.usnews.com).
"...the 2013 Ford Fusion is a good used car. It has some of the strongest engines and best handling in the midsize car segment. Additionally, its ownership costs are relatively low, and its cabin materials are nice," (cars.usnews.com).
2 SETS RIMS/TIRES !
INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
