Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*VEHICLE IS ADVERTISED AS SAFETY CERTIFIED | 121,560 ORIGINAL KMS | FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION 2013 FORD TAURUS SEL FWD SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH A CLEAN RUST FREE BODY AND HIGH POLISH 19 ALLOY RIMS!! VEHICLE HAS LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, SYNC PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT      647_862-7904 </p><p>Auo Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p><p> </p>

2013 Ford Taurus

121,580 KM

Details Description Features

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOWKMS*

Watch This Vehicle
11963415

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOWKMS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1732752019
  2. 1732752019
  3. 1732752020
  4. 1732752020
  5. 1732752020
  6. 1732752020
  7. 1732752020
  8. 1732752020
  9. 1732752020
  10. 1732752019
  11. 1732752020
  12. 1732752020
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,580KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP2E80DG205104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,580 KM

Vehicle Description

*VEHICLE IS ADVERTISED AS SAFETY CERTIFIED | 121,560 ORIGINAL KMS | FINANCING AVAILABLE*

EXCELLENT CONDITION 2013 FORD TAURUS SEL FWD SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH A CLEAN RUST FREE BODY AND HIGH POLISH 19" ALLOY RIMS!! VEHICLE HAS LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, SYNC PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PURCHASE PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT      647_862-7904 

Auo Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline FWD *CERTIFIED*NO RUST* for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline FWD *CERTIFIED*NO RUST* 175,870 KM $6,799 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOWKMS* for sale in North York, ON
2013 Ford Taurus SEL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOWKMS* 121,580 KM $9,899 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte5 SX Premium *AS-IS*GREAT/CONDITION* for sale in North York, ON
2014 Kia Forte5 SX Premium *AS-IS*GREAT/CONDITION* 277,860 KM $4,250 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Taurus