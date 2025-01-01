Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in North York, ON

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

200,488 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
13064039

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

  1. 1760132493
  2. 1760132493
  3. 1760132493
  4. 1760132493
  5. 1760132493
  6. 1760132493
  7. 1760132493
  8. 1760132493
  9. 1760132493
  10. 1760132493
  11. 1760132493
  12. 1760132493
  13. 1760132493
  14. 1760132493
  15. 1760132493
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,488KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTW7FBA4D1139675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 200,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Meero Auto Sales & Services

Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in North York, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 342,429 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in North York, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 237,547 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in North York, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 148,526 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Meero Auto Sales & Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-990-XXXX

(click to show)

416-990-9785

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van