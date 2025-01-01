$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-9785
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,995
Used
200,488KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTW7FBA4D1139675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 200,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
