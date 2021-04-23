Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

142,650 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1620312112
  2. 1620312112
  3. 1620312112
  4. 1620312112
  5. 1620312112
  6. 1620312112
  7. 1620312112
  8. 1620312112
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,650KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7001702
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA0DG349162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 GMC Sierra 4x4
BluetoothCruise controlPower windowsPower locks


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2015 Dodge Dart AERO
 132,500 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 257,500 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte LX
 228,800 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory