2013 GMC Yukon XL

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$22,885 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8337333

8337333 Stock #: 6543541

6543541 VIN: 1GKS2LE76DR228956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire

