2013 Honda Accord

181,194 KM

Details Description Features

$9,490

+ tax & licensing
$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

Cpe EX

2013 Honda Accord

Cpe EX

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

181,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5670663
  • Stock #: R1593
  • VIN: 1HGCT1A7XDA801185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl (Black)
  • Interior Colour Black (BK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,194 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Details:

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front Wheel Drive
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Map Lights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Area Light
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration
Rear Window Defroster
Security alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
(2) 12V pwr outlets
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front splash guards
Outside temp indicator
Trunk Spoiler
Hill start assist
Rear seat centre armrest
Front/rear cupholders
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front & rear door pockets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Pwr tilt moonroof
Centre console w/storage compartment
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Ventilated front/solid rear pwr disc brakes
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners, front adjustable anchors, warning chime
Smart Maintenance Minder system
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface -inc: text messaging, email
Front independent strut suspension w/tower brace
Multi-angle rear camera
AM/FM premium stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback, USB input, aux input jack, anti-theft feature, 8" iMID TFT display
Halogen projector beam headlights w/auto-on/off
Smartvent front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system
One-touch turn signal
Eco-assist driving coach system
Fold-down rear bench seat w/lock
Electric-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/turn signals -inc: illuminated switches, driver expanded-view mirror
17" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels
Economy button
P215/55VR17 mud & snow tires
2.4L DOHC direct injection 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Steering wheel-mounted cruise & illuminated audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

