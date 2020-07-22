2013 Honda Accord

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Child-proof rear door locks Front/rear side curtain airbags Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 6-Speed Manual Transmission Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Map Lights Floor mats Temporary spare tire Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Comfort Cargo Area Light Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration Windows Rear Window Defroster Security Security alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES XM SATELLITE RADIO Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front splash guards Outside temp indicator Trunk Spoiler Hill start assist Rear seat centre armrest Front/rear cupholders Rear independent multi-link suspension Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Front & rear door pockets Tilt & telescoping steering column Pwr tilt moonroof Centre console w/storage compartment Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Active noise cancellation (ANC) Ventilated front/solid rear pwr disc brakes Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners, front adjustable anchors, warning chime Smart Maintenance Minder system HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface -inc: text messaging, email Front independent strut suspension w/tower brace Multi-angle rear camera AM/FM premium stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback, USB input, aux input jack, anti-theft feature, 8" iMID TFT display Halogen projector beam headlights w/auto-on/off Smartvent front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system One-touch turn signal Eco-assist driving coach system Fold-down rear bench seat w/lock Electric-assist pwr rack & pinion steering Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/turn signals -inc: illuminated switches, driver expanded-view mirror 17" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels Economy button P215/55VR17 mud & snow tires 2.4L DOHC direct injection 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Steering wheel-mounted cruise & illuminated audio controls

