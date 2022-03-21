Menu
2013 Honda Accord

255,430 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

TOURING SUNROOF NAVI LEATHER H/SEATS BLUETOOTH

2013 Honda Accord

TOURING SUNROOF NAVI LEATHER H/SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

255,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8691365
  Stock #: 805395

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 255,430 KM

Vehicle Description

SEDAN......................NAVIGATION.................LEATHER INT................................AUTOMATIC.................BACKUP CAMERA......................A/C........................................CRUISE CONTROL.........BLUETOOTH..........HEATED SEATS.................................KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO......OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!......HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION....................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $699 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA..............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY,ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

