2013 Honda Civic
LX 4DR - HEATED SEATS|CRUISE CONTROL|BT|USB|AUX
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10415334
- Stock #: 5267-78
- VIN: 2HGFB2F49DH103415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX- As-Traded, As-Is ~ You Safety, You Save!!! Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, Aux, Cruise Contol, Econ Mode, Power Windows, Power Door Mirrors, Power Lock, Traction Control, CD player and Much More.
Odometer: 232,000 KM.
We speak your language: English, Farsi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.
