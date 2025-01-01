Menu
<p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan thats perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this<span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong>2013 Honda Civic EX</strong>, <strong>$9,950 </strong>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space>  </span><strong>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA! </u></strong>available now at Farfans Auto Service Centre Ltd. </span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. <u>Business Hours</u>: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>*Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* </span></strong>Carfax available. Rebuilt title. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today!</span></strong></span></p>

117,416 KM

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
117,416KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F55DH003806

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,416 KM

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic EX, $9,950 with a Safety Standard Certificate.  HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd. 

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available. Rebuilt title. FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-782-2676

416-727-6835
