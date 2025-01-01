$9,750+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$9,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ CLEAN TITLE — NO ACCIDENTS ✅ 203,000 KM — WELL MAINTAINED ✅ FULLY CERTIFIED (Included in Price) ✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket) ✅ *FINANCING AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT WELCOME!✅4 WINTER TIRES
🚘 Runs and drives excellent — smooth, reliable, and quiet on the road 🧼 Very clean inside and out — non-smoker, no pets 💺 Comfortable cloth interior with heated seats 📱 Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity 🎵 Premium sound system 🛞 Alloy wheels + good tires 🌡️ Air conditioning and heating work perfectly ⛽ Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine — perfect for daily use
Cruise Control / Power Windows
✅ Mechanical & Safety:
Fully Certified – Safety inspection included in price
Runs and drives like new – Smooth engine and transmission
Up to 3 Years Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)
💰 Financing Available! All credit types welcome – easy approval process!
WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch. Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase! AS an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Best Auto Collection
(437) 422-9465