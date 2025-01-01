2013 Honda Civic

Menu
<p data-pm-slice=1 1 []>✅ <strong>CLEAN TITLE — NO ACCIDENTS</strong> ✅ <strong>203,000 KM — WELL MAINTAINED</strong> ✅ <strong>FULLY CERTIFIED (Included in Price)</strong> ✅ <strong>WARRANTY AVAILABLE</strong> <em>(Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)</em> ✅ *<em>FINANCING AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT WELCOME!</em>✅4 WINTER TIRES </p><p>🚘 <strong>Runs and drives excellent — smooth, reliable, and quiet on the road</strong> 🧼 <strong>Very clean inside and out — non-smoker, no pets</strong> 💺 <strong>Comfortable cloth interior with heated seats</strong> 📱 <strong>Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity</strong> 🎵 <strong>Premium sound system</strong> 🛞 <strong>Alloy wheels + good tires</strong> 🌡️ <strong>Air conditioning and heating work perfectly</strong> ⛽ <strong>Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine — perfect for daily use</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Cruise Control / Power Windows</strong></p></li></ul><p><strong>✅ Mechanical & Safety:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Fully Certified</strong> – Safety inspection included in price</p></li><li><p><strong>Runs and drives like new</strong> – Smooth engine and transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Up to 3 Years Warranty Available</strong> (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)</p></li></ul><p><strong>💰 Financing Available!</strong> All credit types welcome – easy approval process!</p><p> </p><p>WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch. Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase! AS an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available. Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available</p>

2013 Honda Civic

203,000 KM

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

EX

13127699

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F55DH020394

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

✅ CLEAN TITLE — NO ACCIDENTS ✅ 203,000 KM — WELL MAINTAINED ✅ FULLY CERTIFIED (Included in Price) ✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket) ✅ *FINANCING AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT WELCOME!✅4 WINTER TIRES 

🚘 Runs and drives excellent — smooth, reliable, and quiet on the road 🧼 Very clean inside and out — non-smoker, no pets 💺 Comfortable cloth interior with heated seats 📱 Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity 🎵 Premium sound system 🛞 Alloy wheels + good tires 🌡️ Air conditioning and heating work perfectly ⛽ Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine — perfect for daily use

  • Cruise Control / Power Windows

✅ Mechanical & Safety:

  • Fully Certified – Safety inspection included in price

  • Runs and drives like new – Smooth engine and transmission

  • Up to 3 Years Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)

💰 Financing Available! All credit types welcome – easy approval process!

 

WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch. Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase! AS an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available. Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2013 Honda Civic