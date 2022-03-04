Menu
2013 Honda Civic

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,880

+ tax & licensing
$13,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto EX

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto EX

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$13,880

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591705
  • Stock #: 153885
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F5XDH037420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153885
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic Sdn 4dr Auto EX Automatic 1.8L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a SALE Price: $13880 Actual Price $14880
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq


Key Features:
* Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature
* Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
* Rear View Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
* Proximity key entry system with Pushbutton Start
* Power Moonroof with tilt feature
* rear window defroster
* Automatic Climate Control
* Power Moonroof with tilt feature

* ECON mode Button
* 16" Aluminum-alloy Wheels P205/55R16 89H Tires
* Recommended fuel: Regular
* Rear-window Defroster
* AM/FM/CD Audio System With MP3
* Display Audio System
* SiriusXM

Engine: 1.8L 16-Valve SOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder 143 Horsepower

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

