2013 Honda Civic
Sdn 4dr Auto EX
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$13,880
- Listing ID: 8591705
- Stock #: 153885
- VIN: 2HGFB2F5XDH037420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Civic Sdn 4dr Auto EX Automatic 1.8L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a SALE Price: $13880 Actual Price $14880
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Key Features:
* Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature
* Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
* Rear View Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
* Proximity key entry system with Pushbutton Start
* rear window defroster
* Automatic Climate Control
* ECON mode Button
* 16" Aluminum-alloy Wheels P205/55R16 89H Tires
* Recommended fuel: Regular
* AM/FM/CD Audio System With MP3
* Display Audio System
* SiriusXM
Engine: 1.8L 16-Valve SOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder 143 Horsepower
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Vehicle Features
