2013 Honda Civic

220,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Touring LEATHER SUNROOF

2013 Honda Civic

Touring LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440814
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F74DH011283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS IN GREAT RUNNING CONDITION.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

