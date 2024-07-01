$3,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
2013 Hyundai Accent
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
297,264KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE0DU299148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8047
- Mileage 297,264 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!! OFFER VALID UNTIL JULY 1ST, 2024!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL, silver color with 297,000km (STK#8047) This vehicle was $5490 NOW ON SALE FOR $3990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Mechanical
Power Steering
90 amps alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Center Console
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Spare tire kit
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
DRIVERS SEAT ARMRESTS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
172 WATTS
14.9 STEERING RATIO
COLOR KEYED INTERIOR ACCENTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Hyundai Accent