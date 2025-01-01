Menu
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. 
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!

2013 Hyundai Accent

61,198 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent

GS

12430651

2013 Hyundai Accent

GS

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE6DU110783

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,198 KM

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
90 amps alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Center Console
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Spare tire kit
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
DRIVERS SEAT ARMRESTS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
172 WATTS
14.9 STEERING RATIO
COLOR KEYED INTERIOR ACCENTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-879-XXXX

416-879-7113

