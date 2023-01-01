Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

213,200 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Car Sales

647-981-0441

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Kaizen Car Sales

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

213,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10377909
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH438677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,200 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, well maintained and in great shape, comes certified, with service records showing in Carfax(available upon request), this vehicle features a 1.8 Liter engine, heated seats, recently detailed.

Price is plus hst and licensing

warranty is available for purchase.

carfax report available! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kaizen Car Sales

Kaizen Car Sales

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

