2013 Hyundai Elantra

144,000 KM

$7,599

+ tax & licensing
$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH429205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 year free warranty&a set of winter tires.SALE PRICE+TAXES+LICENCING

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

 call us: 647-980-9855

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2E5 (KEELE & FINCH) 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

