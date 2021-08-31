Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

213,934 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

213,934KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7772523
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH308082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,934 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Elantra, a Great Choice for an Economy-Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Hyundai Elantra comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 148 HORSEPOWER.

 

ONE OWNER VEHICLE, CLEAN CARFAX !

 

Well reviewed: "...the 2013 Hyundai Elantra now stands as one of the best choices for a compact car, eclipsing even more well-known choices from Honda and Toyota," (edumunds.com).

 

 "...in general, the Elantra's balance between ride and handling is one of the best in the segment," (edumunds.com).

 

"A used 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a good pick in the crowded compact car class," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

