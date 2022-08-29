$12,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
LIMITED SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
145,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9173524
- Stock #: 219722
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH219722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,955 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS IN GREAT RUNNING CONDITION. $699 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9