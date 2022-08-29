Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

145,955 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

LIMITED SUNROOF LEATHER

2013 Hyundai Elantra

LIMITED SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

145,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9173524
  • Stock #: 219722
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH219722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,955 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS IN GREAT RUNNING CONDITION.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

416-901-4500
