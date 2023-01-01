Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

5dr HB Auto

5dr HB Auto

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1691596605
  2. 1691596607
  3. 1691596609
  4. 1691596611
  5. 1691596613
  6. 1691596615
  7. 1691596617
  8. 1691596619
  9. 1691596621
  10. 1691596622
  11. 1691596624
  12. 1691596626
  13. 1691596628
  14. 1691596630
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280007
  • VIN: KMHD25LE5DU041069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT 

 

HEATED SEAT

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC..

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available  FOR powertrain

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

