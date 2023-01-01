Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1680277692
  2. 1680277692
  3. 1680277692
  4. 1680277692
  5. 1680277692
  6. 1680277692
  7. 1680277692
  8. 1680277692
  9. 1680277692
  10. 1680277692
  11. 1680277692
  12. 1680277692
  13. 1680277692
  14. 1680277692
  15. 1680277692
  16. 1680277692
  17. 1680277692
  18. 1680277692
  19. 1680277692
  20. 1680277692
  21. 1680277692
  22. 1680277692
  23. 1680277692
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786799
  • VIN: KMHD35LEXDU029397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT

 

BACK UP CAMERA

LEATHER

PANAROMIC ROOF

HEATED SEAT

NAVIGATION

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INK.

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

 

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 114,000 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima
168,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Maxima
139,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory