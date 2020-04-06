2013 Hyundai Genesis

Safety Traction Control

Active Handling

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry

Courtesy Lights

Console

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.