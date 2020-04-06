5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe, An Amazing Condition Sporty Coupe ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE that puts out 274 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING INFINITY STEREO SYSTEM. GREAT GAS MILEAGE for the class: 8.92/12.32 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy). COMES WITH BACK UP CAMERA AND NAVIGATION. 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX ! WELL REVIEWED: "Most reviewers agree that strong brakes and communicative steering are among the Genesis Coupes attributes," (cars.usnews.com). "The Genesis Coupe is a sexy vehicle. That much is obvious fairly quickly when looking at it," (driving.ca). With a performance-tuned suspension, the Genesis holds the road quite well even when cornering at higher speeds which made me want to test this vehicle on a track, Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5