$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

R-SPEC M/T - BREMBO BRAKES|AODHAN WHEELS|BOV

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

R-SPEC M/T - BREMBO BRAKES|AODHAN WHEELS|BOV

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5307755
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD4DU102120
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=D2ghbZKHNNbrxpFrf3vlQQ9bsuWye4iA

 

 

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe R-Spec 2.0T 6 Speed-Manual Just Arrived. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

All Season Tires and Winter Tires Both On Alloy Wheels, 2 Set of Rims & Tires Included.

 

 

All In Price: $13,500 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 95,000 KM

 

 

Features - AODHAN LS007 Series Wheels, Injen Technology Cold Air Intake, Forge Blow Off Valve, Quad Exhaust, R-Spec, Rear Lip Spoiler, Brembo Brakes, Leather/Cloth Interior, Remote Entry, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

