+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=D2ghbZKHNNbrxpFrf3vlQQ9bsuWye4iA
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe R-Spec 2.0T 6 Speed-Manual Just Arrived. Safety Certified Vehicle.
All Season Tires and Winter Tires Both On Alloy Wheels, 2 Set of Rims & Tires Included.
All In Price: $13,500 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 95,000 KM
Features - AODHAN LS007 Series Wheels, Injen Technology Cold Air Intake, Forge Blow Off Valve, Quad Exhaust, R-Spec, Rear Lip Spoiler, Brembo Brakes, Leather/Cloth Interior, Remote Entry, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6