$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL LUXURY ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
220,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10078299
- Stock #: 6198
- VIN: KM8SNDHF3DU001776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6198
- Mileage 220,692 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LUXURY, silver color with 220,000km (STK#6198) This vehicle was $14490 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- 3rd row seating
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Woodgrain interior accents
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Simulated wood center console trim
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Simulated wood dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Trailer Wiring
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
3.04 Axle Ratio
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
15 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
CLOTH THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From First Choice Motors
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5