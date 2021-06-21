Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

154,400 KM

$CALL

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

2013 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7440788
  • Stock #: C892
  • VIN: KMHEC4A49DA080464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,400 KM

Vehicle Description

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. 

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

And if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will refer you to our finance arm to assist you with a purchase at another dealership.

We specialize in Auto Financing. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter What your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. 

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

