2013 Hyundai Tucson

$12,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 5 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10078290

10078290 Stock #: 6195

6195 VIN: KM8JT3AC0DU588210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6195

Mileage 196,540 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.