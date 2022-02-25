2013 Hyundai Tucson

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8344275

8344275 Stock #: 3688

3688 VIN: KM8JT3AC6DU583688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

