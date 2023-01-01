Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

171,181 KM

Details Description Features

$12,450

+ tax & licensing
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Man Turbo *Ltd Avail*

2013 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Man Turbo *Ltd Avail*

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

171,181KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175868
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE2DU159520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 171,181 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI VELOSTER 

 

MANUAL

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

PANNORAMIC ROOF

NAVIGATION

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

Certified

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

