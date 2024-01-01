Menu
Account
Sign In
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!<br> ******VERY CLEAN CAR MUST SEE****** <br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !<br><br><br><br>Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. <br><br>We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

2013 Hyundai Veloster

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
11958705

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE9DU117278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
******VERY CLEAN CAR MUST SEE******

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
90 amps alternator
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Premium brand
Spare tire kit
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 23 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
1 SUBWOOFER
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
14.2 STEERING RATIO
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER PASSENGER SEAT EASY ENTRY
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
450 WATTS
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
MYHYUNDAI WITH BLUE LINK SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIB
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2020 Honda Civic LX 77,774 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Optima SX TURBO/SUNROOF/NAV/HEATED SEAT for sale in North York, ON
2016 Kia Optima SX TURBO/SUNROOF/NAV/HEATED SEAT 106,600 KM $16,450 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE/SUNROOF/ALLOYS/ONE OWNER for sale in North York, ON
2015 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE/SUNROOF/ALLOYS/ONE OWNER 92,500 KM $15,950 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster