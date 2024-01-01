$6,450+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE9DU117278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
******VERY CLEAN CAR MUST SEE******
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
******VERY CLEAN CAR MUST SEE******
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
90 amps alternator
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Premium brand
Spare tire kit
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 23 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
1 SUBWOOFER
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
14.2 STEERING RATIO
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER PASSENGER SEAT EASY ENTRY
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
450 WATTS
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
MYHYUNDAI WITH BLUE LINK SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIB
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2013 Hyundai Veloster