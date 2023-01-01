$18,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti G37
Convertible S CONVERTIBLE
2013 Infiniti G37
Convertible S CONVERTIBLE
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
99,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1CV6FE1DM772044
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 99,750 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Infiniti G37 S Convertible, an Amazing Choice for a Performance Cabriolet !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Infiniti G37 comes with a 3.7 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 328 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE TOP, and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: Used 2013 Infiniti G37s rank well for their powerful V6 engines, athletic handling, and comfortable seating, (cars.usnews.com).
GREAT RELIABILITY RATING, 4.5 OUT OF 5 JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES !
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Aluminum center console trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Aluminum door sill trim
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Front struts
Rear struts
1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
GLASS CONVERTIBLE REAR WINDOW
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER RETRACTABLE HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE ROOF
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2013 Infiniti G37