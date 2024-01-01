$9,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Infiniti JX35
2013 Infiniti JX35
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,305KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MMXDC309323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1120
- Mileage 163,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition 2013 Infiniti Jx35 AWD VERY WELL MAINTAINED >>> Fully LOADED including NAVIGATION >>> 360 CAMERA >>>> COLLISON SENSORS>>> REAR DVD'S >>> PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF >>> 7 PASSANGER >>>>> Finished in BLACK with BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR.
**** COMES FULLY CERTIFIED *******
**** CARFAX CLEAN ****
*** SERVICE RECORDS ******
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
5.17 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Front struts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
2 REAR HEADRESTS
5 WHEEL SPOKES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
18.3 STEERING RATIO
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2013 Infiniti JX35