2013 Infiniti JX35
Technology Navigation /Panoramic Sunroof /DVD
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8144476
- Stock #: Cad877
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM3DC312306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
