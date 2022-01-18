2013 Infiniti JX35

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,885 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8144476

8144476 Stock #: Cad877

Cad877 VIN: 5N1AL0MM3DC312306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

