2013 Infiniti JX35

171,000 KM

Details Features

$15,885

+ tax & licensing
$15,885

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

Technology Navigation /Panoramic Sunroof /DVD

2013 Infiniti JX35

Technology Navigation /Panoramic Sunroof /DVD

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,885

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8144476
  Stock #: Cad877
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM3DC312306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

