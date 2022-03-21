Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Infiniti JX35

125,394 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

125,394KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8871299
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM8DC347388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,394 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Infiniti JX35 | 7 Seat | Low Mileage | No Accident | Fully Loaded | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Top View Camera | Parking Sensor | Alloy Wheel | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Blind Spot Assist | Double Sunroof | Panoroof | Tariler Hitch | Leather Seats |  Leather Steering Wheel | Power Trunk | Power Seat | Power Window | Bluetooth | Adaptive Cruise Control | Pre Accident Sensor | Auto Headlight |  Auto A/C | Dual A/C | Radio | ECO Mode | Sport Mode | Snow Mode | Cooled Seat | Heated Seat | Power Sunshade | Seat Memory | ESP | Power Door | Heated Steering Wheel | &&& More

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

 

WINTER IS COMING!

ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

 

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

 

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

 

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

 

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

 

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

 

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

 

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

 

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

 

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

 

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

Warranty:

Warranty available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2008 Land Rover Rang...
 164,546 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 104,021 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche 718 Box...
 34,564 KM
$89,998 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory