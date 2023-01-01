$29,990+ tax & licensing
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2013 International 4300
2013 International 4300
2013 International 4300 rolloff
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
289,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030638
- Stock #: X205Q1
- VIN: 1HTJTSKMXDH170626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # X205Q1
- Mileage 289,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 International 4300 rolloff, $38,500, 289k kms, automatic, hydraulic brakes, G license can drive, 13 ft bed, certified. null
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
