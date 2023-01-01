Menu
2013 International 4300

289,000 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

2013 International 4300 rolloff

Location

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

289,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030638
  • Stock #: X205Q1
  • VIN: 1HTJTSKMXDH170626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 289,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 International 4300 rolloff, $38,500, 289k kms, automatic, hydraulic brakes, G license can drive, 13 ft bed, certified. null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

