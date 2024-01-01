$13,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Jaguar XF
XF 3.0 AWD *CERTIFIED*91,000KMS!*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,670 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA LOW KMS 2013 JAGUAR XF 3.0 SUPERCHARGED AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH NO FLAWS, LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS! VEHICLE HAS 20" ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, PRISTINE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, WITH HEATED SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, AND THE BEST PART, 340 HP 3.0 SUPERCHARGED V6!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF 13,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE AND REQUEST A CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
