<p>ULTRA LOW KMS 2013 JAGUAR XF 3.0 SUPERCHARGED AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH NO FLAWS, LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS! VEHICLE HAS 20 ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, PRISTINE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, WITH HEATED SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, AND THE BEST PART, 340 HP 3.0 SUPERCHARGED V6!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF 13,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE AND REQUEST A CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904  </p>

91,670 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
91,670KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJXJ0EF5D8S85683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,670 KM

Vehicle Description

ULTRA LOW KMS 2013 JAGUAR XF 3.0 SUPERCHARGED AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH NO FLAWS, LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS! VEHICLE HAS 20" ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, PRISTINE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, WITH HEATED SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, AND THE BEST PART, 340 HP 3.0 SUPERCHARGED V6!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF 13,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE AND REQUEST A CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

