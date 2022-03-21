$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection
416-645-0196
2013 Jaguar XJ
Premium AWD Navigation/Massage Seats/Sunroof
2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
75,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8701121
- Stock #: Hdr7777
- VIN: SAJXJ1CD2D8V42225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
