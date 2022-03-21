Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jaguar XJ

75,000 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2013 Jaguar XJ

2013 Jaguar XJ

Premium AWD Navigation/Massage Seats/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jaguar XJ

Premium AWD Navigation/Massage Seats/Sunroof

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8701121
  • Stock #: Hdr7777
  • VIN: SAJXJ1CD2D8V42225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2012 Toyota Highland...
 192,000 KM
$20,885 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti Q50 3....
 115,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 129,000 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory