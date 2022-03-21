2013 Jaguar XJ

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8701121

8701121 Stock #: Hdr7777

Hdr7777 VIN: SAJXJ1CD2D8V42225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Powertrain Supercharged Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.