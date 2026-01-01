$5,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
325,743KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG8DC556322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9862
- Mileage 325,743 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED, silver color with 325,000km (STK#9862) This vehicle was $6990 NOW ON SALE FOR $5990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- 4x4
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED, silver color with 325,000km (STK#9862) This vehicle was $6990 NOW ON SALE FOR $5990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- 4x4
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Interior
rear window defogger
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Rear Tow Hooks
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Front Tow Hooks
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Maintenance-free battery
Rearview Camera System
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Body-color body side moldings
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CARGO NET STORAGE
1 SUBWOOFER
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
AUTO ON HEADLIGHTS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
AUTO HIGH BEAM DIMMER HEADLIGHTS
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
Rear Crumple Zones
AUDIO SYSTEM MEMORIZED SETTINGS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
CHROME ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BLACK GRILLE COLOR
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
CHROME DOOR HANDLE COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
BODY-COLOR REAR SPOILER COLOR
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
6.5 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
SHORT AND LONG ARM FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
TWIN-TUBE GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
TWIN-TUBE GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
700 CCA BATTERY RATING
CHROME MIRROR COLOR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee