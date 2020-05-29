Menu
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Modena Fine Cars

647-896-3443

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO*AWD*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED*VERY CLEAN*MUST

Location

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 303,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5147747
  • Stock #: 3881
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG0DC625585
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2013 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, CARFAX AVAILABLE, FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR, MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Front Tow Hooks
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
  • Front overhead console
Trim
  • Chrome window trim
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • low fuel
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Integrated rear headrests
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Exterior entry lights
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Body-color body side moldings
  • 3.06 Axle Ratio
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Hill holder control
  • ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
  • SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • LIP REAR SPOILER
  • CARGO NET STORAGE
  • 1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • 0.55 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
  • FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING

