2013 Kia Forte

90,500 KM

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

Koup

2013 Kia Forte

Koup

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

90,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6573205
  Stock #: 9159
  VIN: KNAFW6A38D5665934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 9159
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner!!! TOP OF THE LINE EXTRA CLEAN LOW KM MUST BE SEEN CONDITION!!!! COMES WITH NAVIGATION CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND MORE, $800 EXHUAST WITH SPORTY SOUND !!! ALSO $1200 SOUND SYSTEM AND BOOM BOX !!! Very clean well kept super reliable well affordable sport one
WE GET YOUR FINANCING APPROVAL

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

