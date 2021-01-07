Menu
2013 Kia Forte

90,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,560

+ tax & licensing
SX LUXURY

Location

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

90,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6573337
  • VIN: KNAFW6A38D5665934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner!!! TOP OF THE LINE EXTRA CLEAN LOW KM MUST BE SEEN CONDITION!!!! COMES WITH NAVIGATION CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND MORE, $800 EXHUAST WITH SPORTY SOUND !!! ALSO $1200 SOUND SYSTEM AND BOOM BOX !!! Very clean well kept super reliable well affordable sport one
WE GET YOUR FINANCING APPROVAL

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
FWD
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

