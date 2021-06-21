Menu
2013 Kia Forte

121,100 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

Koup 2dr Cpe Man 18Alloys Lowered 1 Owner modified

2013 Kia Forte

Koup 2dr Cpe Man 18Alloys Lowered 1 Owner modified

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7554022
  Stock #: 8868A
  VIN: KNAFU6A27D5649852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Forte Koup EX 6 speeds with fully modification, such as Body skirt kit, Sport padels, Rear Spoiler, Performance clutch, Performance Exhaust, Cold Air Intake, Lowered suspension, 18'' Black alloy rims, Premium speakers and tweeters, Stainless steel shift knob, two-way remote starter and more.



- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.



- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.





- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario for 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

