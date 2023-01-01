$8,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-665-1000
2013 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Hybrid
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10446207
- VIN: KNAGM4AD4D5040776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 KIA OPTIMA
BACK UP CAMERA
HEATED SEAT / COOL SEAT
SUNROOF
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
certified
The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.
-- Fully Certified.
CARVIEW MOTORS INC.
-- Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.
- Welcome for test drive today !!!
-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.
-- We're located @
-- 1270 Finch Avenue W
-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)
-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.
-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,
-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
-- HAGGLE FREE
-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY
-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)
-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,
-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255
-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment
Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.