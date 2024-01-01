Menu
Account
Sign In
Gorgeous, Very well maintained, FULLY LOADED 2013 KIA OPTIMA EX >>>>>> This beauty comes with all available options including >>> NAVIAGTION >>> PANORAMIC SUNROOF >>> KEY-LESS ENTRY >>> LEATHER HEATED SEAT >>> REARVIEW CAMERA >>>> PADDLE SHIFTS >>>>integrated display screen >>>>> selectable drive modes >>> alloy wheels, >>> Xenon Headlights>> <br><br>**** SERVICE RECORDS *** <br><br>*** FULLY CERTIFIED *******<br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

2013 Kia Optima

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
12019864

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGN4A68D5441942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous, Very well maintained, FULLY LOADED 2013 KIA OPTIMA EX >>>>>> This beauty comes with all available options including >>> NAVIAGTION >>> PANORAMIC SUNROOF >>> KEY-LESS ENTRY >>> LEATHER HEATED SEAT >>> REARVIEW CAMERA >>>> PADDLE SHIFTS >>>>integrated display screen >>>>> selectable drive modes >>> alloy wheels, >>> Xenon Headlights>>

**** SERVICE RECORDS ***

*** FULLY CERTIFIED *******

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Carpeting
Cigarette lighter

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
SPORT PACKAGE
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Body Side Moldings
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
Chrome aluminum rims
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
CAST ALUMINUM RIMS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2011 Honda Civic DX-G/SERVICE RECORDS/EXTRA SNOW TIRES &ALLOY WHEEL for sale in North York, ON
2011 Honda Civic DX-G/SERVICE RECORDS/EXTRA SNOW TIRES &ALLOY WHEEL 131,543 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX Turbo for sale in North York, ON
2013 Kia Optima EX Turbo 203,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX for sale in North York, ON
2017 Honda CR-V LX 138,918 KM $16,950 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Optima