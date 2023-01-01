$7,990+ tax & licensing
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2013 Kia Rio
2013 Kia Rio
LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
175,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10275399
- Stock #: 6384
- VIN: KNADM5A36D6852364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 6384
- Mileage 175,552 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Kia Rio LX, brown color with 175,000km (STK#6384) This vehicle was $8990 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Center Console
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Hill holder control
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5