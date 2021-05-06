+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Ontario Vehicle, CarFax Verified, As-Advertised
Features - Heated Seats, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, AC, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More
2013 Kia Rio GDI 4dr HB Manual
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
All In Price: $2,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 196,000 KM
Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.
We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal
Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6