2013 Kia Sorento

122,002 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

EX

2013 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

122,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8494368
  • VIN: 5XYKUCA61DG411764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,002 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sorrento EX, a Great SUV !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Kia Sorrento comes with a 2.4 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 191 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "At highway speeds, the Sorento's cabin remains impressively isolated from both road and wind noise. We're also impressed with the Sorento's handling ability and its direct response to steering inputs; this is one of the more enjoyable small family crossovers to drive," (edumunds.com).

 

"Well equipped and just the right size for small families, the 2013 Kia Sorento is an excellent pick for a small or midsize crossover SUV," (edumunds.com).

 

"A used 2013 Kia Sorento is a great choice if you want a pleasant cabin. It’s good-looking, well-constructed, comes with two or three rows, and has user-friendly features," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Comes with ALL WHEEL DRIVE and BACK UP CAMERA !

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

